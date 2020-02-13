Southampton v Burnley
-
- From the section Premier League
TEAM NEWS
Southampton have a fully-fit squad available, with on-loan Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters in line to make his debut.
Midfielder James Ward-Prowse is set to feature despite being stretchered off during the FA Cup defeat at Tottenham.
Burnley could be missing Matt Lowton and Charlie Taylor, with both defenders due to be assessed for injuries.
Forward Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out but new signing Josh Brownhill is in the squad.
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on James Ward-Prowse's knee injury: "We must pay attention that the cut is not going to open again but it looks good and hopefully he can play on the weekend.
"It's more important that it doesn't get worse and then he's out. We must pay attention, if it's too early then we don't play with him. But it looks good.
"He's an important player for our team, absolutely."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Southampton are winless in their past six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D3, L3), failing to score in four of them.
- Burnley could win both league games against Southampton for the first time since 1947 in the second tier.
- There have been only two away victories in 21 top-flight meetings.
Southampton
- Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games, as many as in their previous 10.
- They have earned just 11 points at home, the worst record in the division. It is Saints' lowest points tally after 12 top-flight home games since recording 10 in 1992.
- Southampton's nine Premier League wins already matches their total number of victories from last season.
- Danny Ings has 14 league goals, his best return since scoring 21 for Burnley in the Championship in 2013-14.
Burnley
- Burnley have won three of their past six away league games, following eight winless fixtures on the road.
- They could equal their longest Premier League unbeaten run of the season - four matches from September to October.
- Sean Dyche's side have been leading at half-time in just four Premier League games this season. No team has been ahead in fewer games at the interval.
- The Clarets average 223 successful passes per game, their worst completion rate as a Premier League team.
- They could equal the club Premier League record of three successive clean sheets.
- Burnley's record of nine Premier League clean sheets is bettered only by Liverpool's 11. They managed eight clean sheets in total last season.
- Only 30% of their attempts on goal have been on target, making them the most inaccurate Premier League team along with Watford.
- Ashley Barnes has scored a career-best five goals versus Southampton.