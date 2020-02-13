Southampton v Burnley

Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton have only earned 11 points at home this season

TEAM NEWS

Southampton have a fully-fit squad available, with on-loan Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters in line to make his debut.

Midfielder James Ward-Prowse is set to feature despite being stretchered off during the FA Cup defeat at Tottenham.

Burnley could be missing Matt Lowton and Charlie Taylor, with both defenders due to be assessed for injuries.

Forward Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain out but new signing Josh Brownhill is in the squad.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl on James Ward-Prowse's knee injury: "We must pay attention that the cut is not going to open again but it looks good and hopefully he can play on the weekend.

"It's more important that it doesn't get worse and then he's out. We must pay attention, if it's too early then we don't play with him. But it looks good.

"He's an important player for our team, absolutely."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Southampton are winless in their past six Premier League meetings with Burnley (D3, L3), failing to score in four of them.

Burnley could win both league games against Southampton for the first time since 1947 in the second tier.

There have been only two away victories in 21 top-flight meetings.

Southampton

Southampton have lost two of their last three Premier League games, as many as in their previous 10.

They have earned just 11 points at home, the worst record in the division. It is Saints' lowest points tally after 12 top-flight home games since recording 10 in 1992.

Southampton's nine Premier League wins already matches their total number of victories from last season.

Danny Ings has 14 league goals, his best return since scoring 21 for Burnley in the Championship in 2013-14.

Burnley