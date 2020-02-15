Rangers v Livingston
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|26
|23
|1
|2
|77
|15
|62
|70
|2
|Rangers
|25
|19
|3
|3
|60
|16
|44
|60
|3
|Aberdeen
|26
|11
|8
|7
|33
|29
|4
|41
|4
|Motherwell
|26
|13
|2
|11
|35
|34
|1
|41
|5
|Livingston
|26
|10
|7
|9
|38
|34
|4
|37
|6
|Hibernian
|26
|8
|9
|9
|37
|41
|-4
|33
|7
|Kilmarnock
|26
|9
|5
|12
|27
|33
|-6
|32
|8
|St Johnstone
|25
|7
|9
|9
|24
|43
|-19
|30
|9
|Ross County
|26
|6
|7
|13
|25
|53
|-28
|25
|10
|St Mirren
|26
|5
|7
|14
|21
|35
|-14
|22
|11
|Hamilton
|26
|4
|7
|15
|26
|48
|-22
|19
|12
|Hearts
|26
|3
|9
|14
|25
|47
|-22
|18
Celtic move 10 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after an emphatic win over Hearts.
Rangers slip 10 points behind Celtic in the title race as Kilmarnock come from behind to win at Rugby Park.
In an extensive and exclusive Q&A session with Tom English, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend gives his side of the story over Finn Russell's ongoing exile.
Gregor Townsend hit by Hurricane Finn as exiled fly-half Russell apparently issues ultimatum over his Scotland future, writes Tom English.
Part-time Clyde stunned Celtic on Roy Keane's debut in 2006, but what happened to the players involved in that famous Scottish Cup upset?
Edinburgh City's Marc Laird has gone from battling Brazilians at Manchester City to competing with Cove Rangers for the Scottish League Two title.
Those who were involved recall a remarkable Calcutta Cup meeting when a seemingly invincible England were undone by a Tony Stanger try that will live forever in the memory.
