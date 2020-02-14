Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could return after missing the last three matches.
The Owls are without a win in five league games and have slipped to nine points off the play-offs.
Reading boss Mark Bowen has no new injury or suspension concerns as his team look for a first Championship win since New Year's Day.
Full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) returned after two months out in Wednesday's midweek home defeat by West Brom.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six games against Reading in all competitions (W4 D2) since losing 2-0 in March 2017.
- Reading have failed to score in each of their last two away league visits to Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L1) since a 2-0 win in March 2017.
- Sheffield Wednesday have not failed to score in four consecutive home league games since November 2014 under Stuart Gray.
- Reading have not drawn four consecutive away games in all competitions since February 1999.
- Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has won his two home Championship matches against Reading, winning 2-0 with Leeds in 2016-17 and 2-1 with Birmingham in 2018-19.