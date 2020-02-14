Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Reading
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Connor Wickham
Connor Wickham is yet to score for Sheffield Wednesday since joining on loan from Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday defender Morgan Fox (ankle) could return after missing the last three matches.

The Owls are without a win in five league games and have slipped to nine points off the play-offs.

Reading boss Mark Bowen has no new injury or suspension concerns as his team look for a first Championship win since New Year's Day.

Full-back Andy Yiadom (knee) returned after two months out in Wednesday's midweek home defeat by West Brom.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in six games against Reading in all competitions (W4 D2) since losing 2-0 in March 2017.
  • Reading have failed to score in each of their last two away league visits to Sheffield Wednesday (D1 L1) since a 2-0 win in March 2017.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have not failed to score in four consecutive home league games since November 2014 under Stuart Gray.
  • Reading have not drawn four consecutive away games in all competitions since February 1999.
  • Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has won his two home Championship matches against Reading, winning 2-0 with Leeds in 2016-17 and 2-1 with Birmingham in 2018-19.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you