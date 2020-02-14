West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have no new injury worries and Gareth Barry, Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are all close to returning.
The Baggies moved six points clear after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Reading.
Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is set to recall Yuri Ribeiro and Matty Cash and "hopes" to have midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi fit again.
Lewis Grabban also missed the loss to Charlton in midweek and the 16-goal striker is a doubt with a knee injury.
The Reds are still only two points off second-placed Leeds despite dropping a place to fifth following the defeat against the Addicks at the City Ground.
Match facts
- West Brom are winless in three home league games against Nottingham Forest (D1 L2) since a 1-0 win in November 2001.
- Nottingham Forest have won none of their previous three league games against West Brom (D2 L1), most recently losing 2-1 on the opening day of this season.
- The Baggies recorded their first home league clean sheet in their 2-0 win against Luton Town - last keeping consecutive home league clean sheets in February 2017 under Tony Pulis in the Premier League.
- Only Matt Phillips (five) has more Championship goals at the Hawthorns for West Brom this season than defender Semi Ajayi (four), who netted a double in the 2-0 win over the Hatters.
- Reds winger Joe Lolley has been directly involved in seven goals in the past 10 away starts in the Championship (three goals, four assists).