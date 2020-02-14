West Bromwich Albion v Nottingham Forest

Ten of Lewis Grabban's 16 goals for Nottingham Forest this season have come away from home

Championship leaders West Bromwich Albion have no new injury worries and Gareth Barry, Chris Brunt and Kieran Gibbs are all close to returning.

The Baggies moved six points clear after Wednesday's 2-1 win over Reading.

Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi is set to recall Yuri Ribeiro and Matty Cash and "hopes" to have midfielders Samba Sow and Sammy Ameobi fit again.

Lewis Grabban also missed the loss to Charlton in midweek and the 16-goal striker is a doubt with a knee injury.

The Reds are still only two points off second-placed Leeds despite dropping a place to fifth following the defeat against the Addicks at the City Ground.

