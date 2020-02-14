Championship
Fulham15:00Barnsley
Venue: Craven Cottage

Fulham v Barnsley

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's leading scorer this season with 21 goals
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Winger Anthony Knockaert could feature for Fulham against Barnsley at Craven Cottage after missing Wednesday's draw at Millwall because of illness.

Defender Terence Kongolo is out for the rest of the season with a foot problem.

Fulham start level on points with second-placed Leeds, while Barnsley are bottom of the Championship after Luton's win on Wednesday.

Defender Mads Andersen is likely to be rested by boss Gerhard Struber, while goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger is injured.

Barnsley beat Fulham on the opening day of the season at Oakwell, but have won only four of their subsequent 31 Championship matches.

Match facts

  • Fulham have won their last three home league games against Barnsley, most recently winning 2-1 in December 2017.
  • Barnsley are looking to complete a league double over Fulham for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
  • Fulham have won five of their last six home games in all competitions (L1), winning the last three in a row. They last won four consecutively in March 2018 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
  • Barnsley have won one of their last 22 away Championship matches (W1 D4 L17), a 2-1 victory at Millwall in December.
  • Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 10 goals in last 14 home league appearances for the Cottagers.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 15th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you