Fulham v Barnsley

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic is the Championship's leading scorer this season with 21 goals

Winger Anthony Knockaert could feature for Fulham against Barnsley at Craven Cottage after missing Wednesday's draw at Millwall because of illness.

Defender Terence Kongolo is out for the rest of the season with a foot problem.

Fulham start level on points with second-placed Leeds, while Barnsley are bottom of the Championship after Luton's win on Wednesday.

Defender Mads Andersen is likely to be rested by boss Gerhard Struber, while goalkeeper Samuel Radlinger is injured.

Barnsley beat Fulham on the opening day of the season at Oakwell, but have won only four of their subsequent 31 Championship matches.

Match facts