Middlesbrough v Luton Town
Middlesbrough defenders George Friend and Ryan Shotton have recovered from injuries and will be considered for selection against Luton on Saturday.
The 2-2 draw with Wigan on Tuesday left Jonathan Woodgate's side seven points above the Championship relegation zone.
Luton moved off the bottom with their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.
Danny Hylton will be hopeful of more game time after returning from a long-term knee injury as a substitute in that victory.
Match facts
- This will be the first time Middlesbrough have hosted Luton for a league game since April 1995, winning 2-1 at Ayresome Park.
- Luton Town are looking to win away at Middlesbrough in the league for the first time since December 1972, when they won 1-0 in a second-tier meeting.
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in all competitions (W4 D6), their best run since August 2016 (also 10 unbeaten).
- Luton Town have lost their last 12 away games in all competitions since a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in September, scoring six times and conceding 37 across those defeats.
- Middlesbrough haven't drawn five consecutive home games in all competitions since December 1924.