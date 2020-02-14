Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Luton
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Luton Town

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate
Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough have not won a match since beating Preston on 1 January
Follow live text coverage from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Middlesbrough defenders George Friend and Ryan Shotton have recovered from injuries and will be considered for selection against Luton on Saturday.

The 2-2 draw with Wigan on Tuesday left Jonathan Woodgate's side seven points above the Championship relegation zone.

Luton moved off the bottom with their midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Danny Hylton will be hopeful of more game time after returning from a long-term knee injury as a substitute in that victory.

Match facts

  • This will be the first time Middlesbrough have hosted Luton for a league game since April 1995, winning 2-1 at Ayresome Park.
  • Luton Town are looking to win away at Middlesbrough in the league for the first time since December 1972, when they won 1-0 in a second-tier meeting.
  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last 10 home games in all competitions (W4 D6), their best run since August 2016 (also 10 unbeaten).
  • Luton Town have lost their last 12 away games in all competitions since a 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers in September, scoring six times and conceding 37 across those defeats.
  • Middlesbrough haven't drawn five consecutive home games in all competitions since December 1924.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
