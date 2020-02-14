Derby County v Huddersfield Town
-
- From the section Championship
Kelle Roos is expected to replace Ben Hamer in goal for Derby County, with on-loan Hamer ineligible to face his parent club.
Midfielder Tom Huddlestone is set to miss a seventh consecutive match because of a calf injury.
Huddersfield Town hope to have Karlan Grant back following a side problem that has seen the 13-goal striker miss the past two matches.
Midfielders Alex Pritchard and Jonathan Hogg could both return after injury.
The Rams are 13th in the table having won five out of seven games before losing to Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday.
Huddersfield were beaten 3-0 by Cardiff at home in midweek and are just five points above the relegation zone following their second defeat in three matches.
Match facts
- Derby County are unbeaten in their past 23 home games against Huddersfield in all competitions (W20 D3).
- Huddersfield drew 1-1 in their last away league visit to Derby in April 2017, last avoiding defeat in consecutive away games there in April 1938.
- Derby have won their previous five home games in all competitions; the Rams last won six consecutively in a run of nine wins in a row between March and August 2014.
- Huddersfield have lost three of their past four league games on the road (W1), with all of these games being won by a one-goal margin.
- Derby forward Chris Martin has been directly involved in eight goals in his eight league appearances against Huddersfield (six goals, two assists).