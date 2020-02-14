Leeds United v Bristol City
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed that Kiko Casilla will start in goal against Bristol City, despite his error in Tuesday's 1-1 draw at Brentford.
Second-placed Leeds have no new injury concerns for the visit of the Robins, who are seventh in the Championship but only three points behind the Whites.
Bristol City will select from the same squad that beat Derby on Wednesday.
Nahki Wells, Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic all made their first starts in the 3-2 home win over the Rams.
Match facts
- Leeds have lost just one of their last 15 league games against Bristol City (W12 D2 L1), winning the last three in a row.
- Bristol City have lost seven of their last eight away games against Leeds (D1) in all competitions since a 3-1 win in November 1979.
- Leeds have conceded nine goals in their last five home league games (W1 D2 L2), having conceded just four in their opening 10 at Elland Road this season (W7 D2 L1).
- During his league managerial career, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has only lost more games against Preston (9) and Wolves (6) than against Leeds (5).
- Pablo Hernandez has been directly involved in seven goals in six league appearances against Bristol City for Leeds United (three goals, four assists).