Birmingham City v Brentford

Brentford forward Said Benrahma has scored four goals in his past three appearances for the Bees

Brentford go to in-form Birmingham on Saturday fourth in the Championship and two points behind second-placed Leeds.

Captain Pontus Jansson (hip) has resumed training and is closing on a return to action.

Blues are on a nine-match unbeaten run in all competitions and have won their past three games in the league.

Midfielder Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after recovering from a long-term knee injury and could make his first appearance since April.

Match facts