Cardiff City v Wigan Athletic

Will Vaulks scored his second league goal for Cardiff in Wednesday's convincing victory at Huddersfield

Cardiff City will look to extend their unbeaten league run to seven matches when they host struggling Wigan.

Manager Neil Harris kept an unchanged squad for Wednesday's 3-0 win at Huddersfield and may opt to do so again on their return to home soil.

Wigan centre-back Chey Dunkley is suspended after being sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Full-back Antonee Robinson, who almost joined Italian giants AC Milan in January, is out with a groin problem.

Match facts