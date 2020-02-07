WSL: Liverpool v Arsenal on 13 February switched to Chester after Tranmere pitch issues

Liverpool have had their past two home WSL matches postponed because of issues with the pitch at Prenton Park, home of men's League One club Tranmere Rovers

Liverpool's Women's Super League game against Arsenal on 13 February will be played in Chester FC's Deva Stadium after ongoing pitch issues at Tranmere.

The switch is subject to broadcasting regulation approval, as the game is scheduled to be shown live on TV.

The Reds had two home games at Prenton Park postponed in three weeks.

Liverpool have said a further announcement for their remaining fixtures this season will be "made soon".

After the Arsenal game, their next scheduled home game is against Manchester City on 22 March.

Liverpool Women chairman Peter Moore said: "It was important that we could provide certainty for this game for the fans, players and staff of both teams as well as meet all the requirements of the WSL.

"That has been achieved thanks to the generous cooperation of everyone at Chester FC. Liverpool Women would also like to thank Arsenal Women and the FA for their support."