Jose Mourinho didn't give me same chance at Tottenham as others - Danny Rose

Danny Rose moved from Leeds to Tottenham in 2007, and had a loan spell and Newcastle's rivals Sunderland

Newcastle loan signing Danny Rose says he was not given the same opportunities as his fellow defenders to prove himself to Jose Mourinho at Tottenham.

The 29-year-old made 16 appearances for Spurs early in the season but only five after Mourinho became manager on 20 November.

"I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline," the left-back told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I did want to play for him."

The Doncaster-born player added: "I knew after a month [of Mourinho joining] I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play.

"It's not worked out, but full respect to him and what he's doing at the club. He took over with the club 12 points adrift of Chelsea [now in fourth place] and now it's four.

"I have to be honest, I thought I would continue playing."

Rose had faced an uncertain future at Tottenham since last summer when he was left out of the squad for their pre-season tour of Asia in order for him to explore opportunities with other clubs.

The full-back explained that he has struggled to regain the form he showed prior to a knee injury in January 2017 that required surgery and left him sidelined for nine months.

He added: "I'd love to be the player I was three years ago when I was doing well. I thought I would return to become that player after the injury, but I had a rude awakening."

Rose is now hoping this fresh opportunity at Newcastle will give him the chance to prove that he is worthy of a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2020.

"I've been given a chance to play week in and week out," he said. "I want to play football again - with the Euros in the summer, I want to put myself in window.

"If I go to Newcastle and do well they may think that's what's expected of me. But if I don't do well then they might think Tottenham were right to let me go. I have a lot riding on this, but I'm confident in my ability and I know I will do well."