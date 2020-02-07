Keira Walsh: England midfielder signs new Manchester City Women deal

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's FA Cup final: Keira Walsh gives Manchester City the lead over West Ham

Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh has signed a new three-year contract with the Women's Super League leaders.

The new deal for the England international, 22, comes a few months after she handed in a transfer request.

Walsh, who has made 142 appearances for City, then backtracked in July to say she was "fully committed" to the club.

"There's nowhere else I'd rather be," she said. "I feel confident playing here, I seem to play well every game and the team are playing well."

Walsh, a former Blackburn Rovers youngster, was a key figure for England at last summer's Women's World Cup in France, helping the Lionesses reach the semi-finals.

Last season she helped City win two domestic cups, and scored against West Ham in their Women's FA Cup final triumph at Wembley.