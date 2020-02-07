Tyler Garratt: Wrexham sign Stockport County defender on loan

Tyler Garratt had a loan spell at AFC Wimbledon last season

Wrexham have signed defender Tyler Garratt on loan from Stockport County until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old left-back has made 12-appearances for Stockport this term.

Garratt previously played for Bolton Wanderers, Doncaster Rovers, Eastleigh and AFC Wimbledon after coming through the youth system at Lincoln.

Wrexham, who are 19th in the National League, have made three signings in a week with Garratt joining Jay Harris and Jordan Thompson at the Racecourse.