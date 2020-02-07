Jonté Smith: Cheltenham Town striker extends contract until end of season

Smith has scored four goals in 14 appearances since joining Cheltenham

Cheltenham striker Jonte Smith has extended his contract with the League Two club until the end of the season.

The Bermuda international, who joined Cheltenham in September, has scored four goals in 14 appearances.

Smith, who previously had spells with Crawley and Oxford, scored a hat-trick against West Ham Under-21s in the Leasing.com Trophy in October.

The 25-year-old has made a full return to training having been out of action since mid-December because of illness.