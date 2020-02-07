Zoe Ness: Scotland midfielder joins Rangers Women

Zoe Ness celebrates her Scotland goal against Poland in April 2018

Rangers Women have signed Scotland midfielder Zoe Ness on a six-month-contract, with an option to extend the deal.

The 23-year-old, capped eight times, arrives from FA Women's Championship side Lewes.

Her one international goal came in a World Cup qualifying win over Poland but she missed out on selection for the 2019 tournament in France.

Ness is currently recovering from an injury which she sustained in October.

"The availability of the physios and treatment and obviously being based at the training ground was the big thing for me to come and to move up here," she told RangersTV.

"I think it is brilliant that they are integrating the women into the men's training facility to make it as one. I need to get back playing, so that is the main focus at the minute.

"The investment has probably been a big thing for the game in Scotland, so I am really excited to be here and see how it develops."

The midfielder, born to Scottish parents, started her career with hometown club Durham and returned there after a year with Mallbackens in Sweden before spending six month with Lewes.