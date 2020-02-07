Transfer rumours: Martinez, Dembele, Traore, Coutinho, Koulibaly

Chelsea have been linked with summer moves for Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, and Lyon's French forward Moussa Dembele, 23. (Evening Standard)

Barcelona's interest in re-signing Spaniard Adama Traore has intensified out of fear that Real Madrid could move for the 24-year-old Wolves winger. (Mail)

Barcelona could allow former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, the 27-year-old Brazilian, to leave for as little as 80m euros (£67m). (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 28, this summer. (Star)

Southampton expect to agree a new contract with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl before the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Liverpool are not expected to offer a new contract to England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, whose current deal expires at the end of the season. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal have joined Leicester in the hunt for Brentford's Algeria winger Said Benrahma, 24. (Sun)

Chelsea are close to agreeing new deals with English midfielder Tino Anjorin, 18, and Dutch defender Ian Maatsen, 17.

Juventus have identified Chelsea and Italy full-back Emerson Palmieri, 25, as one of their primary targets for the summer transfer window. (Inside Futbol)

Tottenham, Burnley and Aston Villa are all interested in Fenerbahce's Turkey forward Vedat Muriqi,25. (Calciomercato - in Italian

Crystal Palace's English forward Connor Wickham, 26, is seeking to return to Selhurst Park this summer after hinting there is no long-term plan behind his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham are monitoring Sporting Lisbon's 19-year-old former Liverpool academy graduate winger Rafa Camacho. (Express)

West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson, 19, will undergo exploratory surgery on the knee injury that scuppered his move to Crystal Palace - but the 19-year-old's representatives have again made it clear the defender wants to leave the Baggies. (Express & Star)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu says the club tried to sign Groningen's 27-year-old defender Mike te Wierik on deadline day, but a deal failed to materialise. (Derby County)

Barcelona are trying to figure out ways that they can come to an agreement with Real Sociedad for Brazilian striker Willian Jose, 28. (Marca)

Pep Guardiola has told Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24, he needs to rediscover his confidence and rhythm before he can make a return to action for Manchester City. (Manchester Evening News)

If French forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, signs a new deal with Paris St-Germain then he will earn 25m euros (£21m) per year. (L'Equipe - in French)

Real Madrid's players were appalled at their defensive display in their 4-3 Copa del Rey defeat by Real Sociedad. (ESPN)