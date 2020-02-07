Championship clubs to discuss returning to longer summer transfer window

Charlie Austin moved to West Brom from Southampton on transfer deadline day in August 2019

Championship clubs will discuss whether to revert to a longer summer transfer window at the end of this season.

The move comes after Premier League clubs voted to bring their window back in line with the rest of Europe.

For the past two years the top two tiers in England have closed the permanent window on the Thursday before the Premier League season starts.

The closing date for this summer's transfer window for the Premier League will be 17:00 BST on 1 September.

League One and League Two clubs are unlikely to be affected as they could still make transfers up until the end of August in 2019.

The EFL said in a statement: "We note the decision taken by Premier League clubs to change the closure date for its summer transfer window.

"EFL clubs discuss the matter on an annual basis and will do so at a meeting later this month where a determination will be made as to whether there is to be any change moving forwards."

The transfer window was moved to the start of August in England in 2018 following complaints from clubs and managers that keeping it open after the start of the season was disruptive.

It was hoped major leagues across Europe would also bring their own windows forward.

However, that did not happen and a number of clubs found themselves in the uncomfortable position of knowing their players were in demand across the continent but unable to bring in replacements for anyone they wanted to sell.