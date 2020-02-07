Inverness CT v Livingston: Hosts stadium briefly closed amid bomb scare

"The bomb has now been exploded" is not your usual club announcement.

But that was the short, to-the-point message from Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Friday - 24 hours before they host Livingston in the Scottish Cup last 16.

Life clearly comes at you fast in the Highlands - just 15 minutes after confirming an "unexploded ordinance" had led to their stadium being closed, the club were back open for business and trying to flog discounted tickets.

That calmed panicked fans who'd asked if the fifth-round tie was in doubt.

Police and the coastguard were alerted on Tuesday that the explosive device had been found on the shore of the nearby Moray Firth, with a naval bomb disposal team having to wait for low tide on Friday to deal with it.

Now the only short fuses in danger of combustion will be found in the dugouts on Saturday...