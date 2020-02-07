Martin Odegaard: Footballers who went back to haunt former clubs

Martin Odegaard opened the scoring for Real Sociedad against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey

We all know the feeling.

The team news is released on matchday and one of your club's former players is in the opposition's starting XI. It's almost written in the stars that they are going to score.

Real Madrid learnt the hard way on Thursday when they were dumped out of the Copa del Rey in a shock defeat by Real Sociedad.

Their Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard, who is on a two-year loan with Sociedad, opened the scoring against his parent club in the 4-3 defeat.

This inspired us to take a trip down memory lane and remind ourselves of other times when players went back to haunt their former clubs.

Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor scored in his first four games for Manchester City, including against former club Arsenal

Old but gold, and probably one of the most infamous goal celebrations in Premier League history.

After three seasons with Arsenal, Emmanuel Adebayor left for Manchester City in July 2009 and came up against his former club just four games into the new season.

After scoring the fourth goal in a 4-2 win for Mark Hughes' side, Adebayor sprinted from one end of the pitch to the other, before sliding on his knees in front of the travelling Gunners fans.

His celebration later landed him with a charge of improper conduct.

Savage.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah (right) joined Liverpool from Roma for £34m in June 2017

Remember Liverpool's ridiculous 2018 Champions League semi-final against Roma which produced 13 (THIRTEEN) goals over the two legs?

A Mohamed Salah masterclass saw him score two of those and assist two other goals to send Liverpool well on their way to a first Champions League final in 11 years.

The Egypt winger didn't celebrate either goal against his former side - but Roberto Firmino did!

Danny Welbeck

Born-and-bred Manchester lad Danny Welbeck left Old Trafford after 13 years and joined Arsenal in a £16m deal on deadline day in September 2015.

He returned to haunt his boyhood club later that season in the FA Cup quarter-finals, when he latched onto a dodgy Antonio Valencia back pass before slotting the loose ball around David de Gea and into the unguarded net.

His goal sent Arsenal to the FA Cup semi-finals and gave the Gunners their first win at Old Trafford since 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's celebrations were muted as he scored in both legs against his former club

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United for Real Madrid in June 2009 for a then-world record £80m.

But he didn't face the club where he made his name until almost four years later when the two sides met in the Champions League round of 16.

Inevitably, United's former golden boy Ronaldo scored in both legs to secure a place in the quarter-finals for Real Madrid and send Sir Alex Ferguson's side crashing out.

Christian Benteke

Benteke has scored more league goals at Anfield as a visiting player than he did as a Liverpool player

After scoring just nine goals in 29 appearances for Liverpool, Christian Benteke was sold to Crystal Palace for £5m less than they paid for him a year earlier.

The Belgian striker was out to prove his doubters wrong and did exactly that with a goal in either half at Anfield against his former club.

Liverpool have not lost at home in the Premier League since, so maybe this one hurts a little less than the rest.