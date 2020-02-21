Scottish FA shown 'lack of ambition' in meeting 2020 targets, says Henry McLeish

Henry McLeish wrote a review of Scottish football 10 years ago

Former first minister Henry McLeish says the Scottish FA is "decades behind" the footballing world, and believes a complete overhaul is the only solution.

McLeish authored a two-part review of Scottish football in 2010 - the basis for the 2020 Vision set out by the SFA, which included developing young talent and qualifying for major tournaments.

However, McLeish believes very little set out has been achieved.

"I feel very let down," he admitted.

"I thought the review would produce a great deal more than it did but it's now up to those who occupy the seats of power at Hampden to take a think and actually realise if we're going to move forward they have to completely change attitude, change the institution, change the vision and have a much, much bigger ambition.

"It's a question of attitude and I come back to this point I've constantly stressed: the SFA structure is still old-fashioned. It's decades behind and if you look at some of the more promising countries of the world, they're going massively forward and it's all about investment in elite talent.

"If we go back to the point where we're dependent on some of the big clubs for this, we're going to continue to fail."

While Shelley Kerr guided Scotland's women to their first ever World Cup in 2019, the men's side have failed to qualify for a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France. Steve Clarke currently leads the men's side.

Since then, nine permanent managers have taken charge of the men's team - and McLeish believes the SFA should be looking at changing things instead of replacing managers.

"On the national side I don't think there's much progress been made at all," he told BBC Scotland.

"When there's a problem, change the manager. Why? We don't change the board of the SFA, we don't change the president. Getting rid of the manager is really the easy option and the manager we've got at the present time - a really good manager.

"But the problems he faces are not his, he hasn't created them, they've come from the SFA, they've come from the lack of ambition, the lack of interest, the lack of excitement that's generated around young people.

"How do we hold to account the SFA president, vice-president and the board members? Should they not take some responsibility for what happens on the pitch and the consequent results? We seem to get rid of everybody except the people who are running the show."

'No signs that we've built on women's success'

McLeish has been delighted with the success the national women's side have enjoyed in recent years, and says there was a "reluctance" to "take the women's game seriously" when he did his review 10 years ago.

Despite being unable to claim a win at last year's World Cup in France, McLeish believes qualifying and performances in recent years point to significant progression on the pitch.

"I'm greatly encouraged," he said. "But what are we doing to celebrate that success? This is the fastest growing part of Scottish football.

"It may well be that somewhere in Hampden they're planning how we can build on that success for young girls, for women as we go forward, but I don't see any signs we've actually built on this tremendous success of the women's game.

"If you look at other countries - the USA in particular - the game has really developed. I'd like to see that in Scotland. I'd like to see more investment, more resources."

Kieran Tierney broke the record transfer fee for a Scottish player when Arsenal signed him from Celtic for £25m

One of the points put forward by McLeish in his 2010 review of Scottish football was to create regional academies throughout the country.

The former first minister says this has not happened, and despite performance schools "doing their part", he believes the SFA are concentrating too much on big clubs and cities.

"I think the investment that's gone in to youth football is not what I would like it to be and I think we've fallen back on this old idea that only the big clubs - the Rangers, the Celtics, the Hearts, the Hibs, the Aberdeens - can produce talent for the national side," he said.

"That simply has never been the case in Scotland, and I'm worried now that we're rejecting the idea of looking at talent in every part of Scotland and beginning to concentrate once again on the clubs and the cities that, to be honest, have failed Scottish football at international level.

"I wanted to see a set of regional academies introduced throughout Scotland - that hasn't happened."

BBC Scotland approached the SFA for an interview with chief executive Ian Maxwell or performance director Malky Mackay, but this has not been provided.