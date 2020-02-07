Aberdeen: Derek McInnes says side are 'not far away' from finding form

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Aberdeen 0-1 St Johnstone

Aberdeen's poor run of form is "nothing that can't be addressed and fixed", according to manager Derek McInnes.

The Pittodrie side are yet to score in the top flight in 2020, but the manager believes a good Scottish Cup run could be the catalyst to finding form again.

Despite poor league form and booing from fans in recent games, McInnes insists he is not feeling any strain.

"I've felt pressure since I took over as St Johnstone manager - but it's not something that affects me," he said.

"The frustration comes from that we are dominating possession but not being effective with it. We pass, pass, pass, without laying a glove on the opponent.

"We're not far away - some of the performances have been decent to a point, but when you're not winning or scoring the criticism comes. It's nothing that can't be addressed and fixed, and a good win on Saturday would help matters."

Aberdeen - who have not scored in four - are at home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday to a Kilmarnock side who have netted six in their last two games,

McInnes stressed the importance of progressing to the quarter-finals, and the potential impact that could have on their season as a whole.

"If you have a good cup run you can feed off that in your league form," he said.

"The Scottish Cup is very important to us. We don't want the narrative of the season only to be finishing third and qualifying for Europe - a lot of the time having a good run in the cup has defined our season.

"We want to come to Hampden and put ourselves in a position to bring a trophy back. We're one of the few clubs that come out and say we want to win it, and we feel we can win it."