Police investigate after fan exposes himself in Newcastle FA Cup win at Oxford

Allan Saint-Maximin's strike in extra time put Newcastle through to the fifth round of the FA Cup

Police are investigating after a Newcastle fan exposed himself during the FA Cup tie against Oxford United.

The supporter was pictured on TV and social media celebrating Allan Saint-Maximin's winner in the 3-2 victory at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday.

Police said they had received a report of an "exposure incident" but no arrests had been made.

Newcastle said on Wednesday they were aware of footage showing "inappropriate actions" by a supporter.

"We have been asked to assist the police in their efforts to identify the supporter in question and we will provide our full support," a statement continued.

Newcastle survived a scare against League One Oxford, who came back from two goals down to level at 2-2 and take the game to extra time.

Saint-Maximin's strike secured the win in the 117th minute to take Steve Bruce's side into the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in 14 years.