Falkirk v Hearts: Lee Miller on co-management, yoga & restoring belief

Lee Miller is beginning his management journey at the club where his playing career started

Scottish Cup fifth round: Falkirk v Hearts Venue: Falkirk Stadium Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 19:21 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

"In my first three days, I was up at three in the morning watching the game against Dumbarton and the game against Clyde..."

Lee Miller is only in his 11th week as co-manager of Falkirk, having ended his playing career with Livingston to join former team-mate David McCracken in the dugout.

It was a self-acknowledged "gamble" but the 36-year-old has already realised why he received a stream of messages welcoming him to "the sleepless nights club".

"I'm not a worrier," he says. "But you get so wrapped up in it, caught up in it. You're constantly watching football."

And as Falkirk prepare to host Hearts in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup on Saturday, Miller tells BBC Scotland about fighting to give the club its soul back, yoga sessions and inspiration from Gordon Strachan.

'Heart and soul had been ripped out'

Falkirk's turbulent recent history is one shared with other similar-sized clubs: a perpetual battle to reach the top flight, some relative success in reaching the 2015 Scottish Cup final and Premiership play-off final the following year, then relegation.

Miller and McCracken both played for the club in that time, but when they initially agreed to take interim charge, Falkirk were the lowest they've been in a while.

Between the successful era of Peter Houston ending in September 2017 and the pair taking over, the club had fallen from Premiership hopefuls to League One, having won just 30 of 87 matches.

Paul Hartley and Ray McKinnon have come and gone, and off the pitch there was the controversy of businessman Mark Campbell's takeover bid, which eventually failed last summer despite being preferred to an offer of fan ownership. The previous atmosphere around the club was described as "toxic" at December's annual general meeting.

"David and I felt the heart and soul had been ripped out of the club. It was gutting to see," says Miller, who began his career at Falkirk.

"The main thing I saw was, they were playing okay football, but they lacked a real belief in front of goal. I still watch FalkirkTV and you see the results coming in and you think 'pffft, that's not a great'.

"I met Cracks two weeks before everything happened with Ray McKinnon. I messaged him saying 'let's catch up, speak about a few different things' and Falkirk came up.

"We were frustrated at the way things were going, it was a massive part of my career. I asked him, 'If this comes up, would you go for it?' And he said he would, 100%.

"We spoke about a few tweaks here and there but for it to actually unfold… we're so thankful and so grateful to be in this position and we just want to do well for the club."

What's the secret? And who's really in charge?

Miller and David McCracken (right) with their manager of the month awards for January

Miller and McCracken are doing well, having now earned the roles permanently after initially being appointed on an interim basis. The team are unbeaten under their stewardship, and the pair have just secured manager of the month awards alongside progress in the cup.

So what's the secret? Who's really in charge? The co-manager dynamic lends itself to questions in the culture of Scottish football, which still often views a manager as an authoritative, all-encompassing figure.

Stuart Kettlewell and Steven Ferguson have shown the arrangement can work at Ross County, but are there tensions between Miller - a flamboyant striker in the early part of his 11-club career - and his former Dundee United and Falkirk team-mate McCracken, a no-nonsense centre-back?

"We're close, we know each other inside out but just the way it works, it's been seamless," Miller explains. "We've never really spoken about who does this, who does that. We've got the same thought processes, it's weird. We're both open to opinions and views and we both respect each other's views about different things."

Livingston's yoga inspiration

What shines through in Miller is his passion. He speaks fondly about the family nature of the club - of Sarah, who used to hand him an envelope with his wages as a trainee and is still there; of Jean, who still does the 50/50 draw, and others who remain from his first spell.

There's been plenty of misery for everyone in recent years and Miller's first priority has been to make the place an enjoyable one to be. He takes inspiration from the hard work at Livingston, where he played most recently, on their surge to the Premiership from League One.

"Yoga's great, it's so beneficial, I wish I'd done it years ago," Miller says. "That's something I took away from Livingston. We're doing yoga once a week - double sessions Monday and Tuesday. The infrastructure here is incredible in terms of the gym, good changing rooms, cracking stadium, good pitches. There's no excuses."

Miller is still registered as a player for "sheer emergencies", but doesn't miss being out in the thick of it. He's had a long career and has worked under various managers, including Strachan during a brief stint at Middlesbrough. He has come full circle now.

"I thought I'd miss it a lot more than I have but you get your kicks from other things," he says. "From setting up a team to go and win a game. From them scoring goals, to see the things you work on in training happen on a Saturday. It's so pleasing, so rewarding.

"I want to put sessions on that I enjoyed as a player. With Gordon Strachan, you came off the pitch knowing you'd done a session. His attention to detail was incredible. I wish I could remember specific sessions he put on, I've not got a great memory for that."

'Stendel's been ruthless'

Hearts on Saturday under the lights at the Falkirk Stadium is the perfect opportunity to put a marker down that Falkirk are back and mean business.

The Premiership's bottom side have had a turbulent season, but Miller - who has fond memories of playing at Tynecastle during a loan spell in 2005 - has admiration for the way head coach Daniel Stendel has gone about his business since replacing Craig Levein.

"He's been ruthless since he's been there, he's made bold decisions," he says. "Knowing what he wants and not beating about the bush. I really respect that. I think he's got something there to work on. You see the quality of players they've got, [Liam] Boyce, [Steven] Naismith, [Craig] Halkett who I played with and is a real winner, they're not short on talent.

"There's no pressure on us at all. We're obviously the underdogs and we'll take that mantle on all day long."