Ayr Utd v St Johnstone: Steven Bell says side 'fired up' for Scottish Cup scalp

Steven Bell headed in the only goal when Ayr United met Ross County in the fourth round

Scottish Cup fifth round: Ayr United v St Johnstone Venue: Somerset Park Date: Saturday, 8 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland, live text coverage on BBC Sport website & app

Ayr United have the "fire in their belly" to provide another shock against Scottish Premiership opposition on Saturday, says defender Steven Bell.

The second-tier side host St Johnstone at Somerset Park after Bell's header was enough to see off top-flight Ross County in the fourth round.

Ayr sit third in the Championship are unbeaten in their last four games, having conceded once in that sequence.

"We're more than capable of causing another upset," Bell said.

"But St Johnstone are good defensively, so it's going to be very difficult."

Tommy Wright's side go into the last-16 tie buoyed after their win and clean sheet away to Aberdeen on Wednesday.

However, Ayr are in good form too and Bell is eyeing another Scottish Cup run having appeared in the last four in 2009.

"We've got a good blend of youth and experience and the young players especially have got the fire in their belly to go out and do as best as they can," said the 34-year-old.

"I've been lucky enough to get to a Scottish Cup semi-final - that was with Dunfermline and we played Falkirk but got beaten 2-0.

"Probably the round before was my best memory, when we beat Aberdeen in a replay at Pittodrie on penalties. That was a tough game and they had some excellent players at the time."