Raja's Ben Malango no qualms about facing former club TP Mazembe

Raja Casablanca's Congolese forward Ben Malango is not concerned about returning to DR Congo to face his former club TP Mazembe in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

This despite the two clubs being locked in a battle over the legitimacy of the 26-year-old's transfer since September.

Since Wednesday's draw there have been some threatening comments aimed at Malango, who at the moment only has temporary clearance from Fifa to play for the Moroccan club, on social media.

"The situation and the decision is still in the hands of the Fifa. We are waiting their final verdict," Malango's agent Faustino Mukandila told BBC Sport.

"Ben is not worrying. He did nothing wrong and got no problem with anyone in Congo. He is free to go anywhere he wants."

"He is a professional player for Raja and travelling is part of his duties. Now Caf, Fifa and the Morocco Football Federation need to ensure the safety of the player.

"We will not accept any bullying or physical aggression towards him or Raja fans and officials who will be travelling to Congo."

Malango has become a firm favourites with Raja's fans with eight goals and four assists in his 23 appearances so far.

His popularity boosted by an extra-time goal against their arch-rivals Wydad in the Arab Club Championship Cup that meant the game ended 4-4 and 5-5 on aggregate, with Raja going on to win the match on penalties.

"Everyone respects him here (at Raja), the club's officials, players, fans which makes him feel at ease. It has been a great experience so far and we are looking for more joy," his agent added.

"We have big ambitions. To win something with Raja and score many goals. The best is yet to come for him.

"He was injured for 4 months last season and we can only now see his form is coming back. We will see the best of him in the second part of the season.

"We are in Raja and let see what the future will bring, but of course playing in Europe is something we think about.

"We already have calls from teams in Gulf and some in Europe, but for now the focus is in Raja and the challenges that are ahead and then we will see how It goes at the end of the season."

Raja are due to host Mazembe on 28 February with the return leg set for Lubumbashi a week later.