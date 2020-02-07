Tottenham striker Troy Parrott signs new deal until 2023

Parrott made his Premier League debut in December

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott has signed a new contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.

Parrott, 18, has made two first-team appearances for Spurs this season, with his Premier League debut coming against Burnley in December.

He made his senior international debut for the Republic of Ireland in the friendly win against New Zealand the previous month.

European clubs including Bayern Munich were reportedly interested in Parrott.

He was on the bench for Spurs' 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Southampton on Wednesday.