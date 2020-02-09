Billy Joe Burns: Crusaders defender wins January's Player of the Month award

Crusaders didn't concede a goal in January with Billy Joe Burns and Rodney Brown as their centre backs

Billy Joe Burns has been named January's Player of the Month by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

Burns was part of a Crusaders defence which didn't concede a goal in five league fixtures and one Irish Cup game.

The shutout came after Burns was switched from right back to the centre of the Crues defence by Stephen Baxter.

"There is more talking and organising at centre-half but it has been working for us so far," said Burns.

"I'm delighted with the month we had and delighted to win this award, although I would have given it to Rodney Brown - but I won't complain."

"We kept five clean sheets in the month and if we can continue that we should be alright because our front men are always going to score goals.

Long-established at right back, Burns' form certainly has not suffered since being asked to play in the heart of their defence alongside Brown, though he admitted it has taken some getting used to.

"Playing at centre-half is completely different to playing right back because I like to get up the pitch, but the manager shouts at me," he added.

"It's an exciting title race but not so good to play in. Every team wants consistency, which has been lacking in most teams this season, and that can be frustrating."