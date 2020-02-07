Scottish Gossip: Leigh Griffiths, Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Hearts, St Johnstone, Translategate

Leigh Griffiths says he almost quit Celtic as he reveals the heart-to-heart with manager Neil Lennon that led to an incredible turnaround. (Daily Record)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths insists the Scottish FA were right to rule he didn't deliberately stamp on Hamilton defender Sam Woods. (Sun)

Celtic have reported Sky Sports to Ofcom after hitting out at the broadcaster's "inadequate" apology over the 'Translategate' affair involving a mistranslated interview with Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. (Sun)

Defender George Edmundson reckons Rangers are thriving under the title pressure, saying Wednesday's comeback win over Hibs is a big boost. (Daily Record)

Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher described Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard as "unplayable" and "unstoppable" after the 22-year-old Frenchman scored twice in Wednesday's 4-0 win at Fir Park. (Daily Record)

Manager Jack Ross insists Hibs will give BSC Glasgow the same respect as they did Rangers when they take on the Lowland League side in the Scottish Cup on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon hints that January signing Ismaila Soro may be involved in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie with Clyde but vows not to make too many changes. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel insists Jamie Walker is a vital part of his plans as he considers handing the winger a starting place against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone veteran Liam Craig reckons the Perth club will be disappointed if Ali McCann, 20, isn't already on the radar of bigger teams. (Daily Express, print edition)

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish believes that the Scottish Cup maintains its relevance in the modern era, something that its English counterpart lost decades ago. (Times, subscription required)