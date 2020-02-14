Scottish Championship
Alloa19:05Dundee Utd
Venue: Indodrill Stadium, Scotland

Alloa Athletic v Dundee United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 51Wright
  • 18Malcolm
  • 22Stirling
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 2Taggart
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 7Cawley
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 10Trouten
  • 15Connelly
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Wilson

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 2Smith
  • 5Connolly
  • 44Watson
  • 17Robson
  • 8Pawlett
  • 4Powers
  • 23Harkes
  • 18Butcher
  • 24Shankland
  • 14Bingham

Substitutes

  • 3Sporle
  • 6Reynolds
  • 13Mehmet
  • 21Glass
  • 22Freeman
  • 27Appere
  • 43Neilson
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd23172449183153
2Inverness CT2211383024636
3Ayr2211293531435
4Dundee239682931-233
5Dunfermline2394103632431
6Arbroath2394102125-431
7Morton2384113243-1128
8Queen of Sth2275102629-326
9Alloa2367102737-1025
10Partick Thistle2465133045-1523
View full Scottish Championship table

