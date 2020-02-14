Alloa Athletic v Dundee United
Line-ups
Alloa
- 51Wright
- 18Malcolm
- 22Stirling
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 2Taggart
- 6Hetherington
- 11Flannigan
- 7Cawley
- 17O'Hara
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 10Trouten
- 15Connelly
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 21Wilson
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 2Smith
- 5Connolly
- 44Watson
- 17Robson
- 8Pawlett
- 4Powers
- 23Harkes
- 18Butcher
- 24Shankland
- 14Bingham
Substitutes
- 3Sporle
- 6Reynolds
- 13Mehmet
- 21Glass
- 22Freeman
- 27Appere
- 43Neilson
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match report to follow.