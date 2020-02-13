Hull City v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Defenders Matthew Pennington and Ryan Tafazolli could return as Hull target a first win in seven league games.
But the likes of Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Martin Samuelsen, Jon Toral, Eric Lichaj, James Scott and Herbie Kane are on a lengthy injured list.
Swansea have slipped to six points adrift of the play-off places following a four-match winless run.
They will again be without midfielder George Byers as well as Mike van der Hoorn and Jordon Garrick.
Match facts
- Hull have won nine of their last 11 home games in all competitions against Swansea City (W9 D1 L1), winning the last four in a row.
- Swansea City are looking to complete a league double over Hull for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
- Hull have lost their last five home matches in all competitions, their worst run at the KCOM Stadium since September 2018 (six in a row).
- Swansea have won just one of their last nine away games in all competitions (W1 D4 L4), a 1-0 win at Luton Town in December.
- Swansea are unbeaten in all four of their away league trips to Yorkshire this season, beating Leeds and drawing with Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.