Hull19:45Swansea
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Swansea City

Hull City players
Tuesday's loss at Blackburn was Hull's fifth defeat in six Championship games
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Defenders Matthew Pennington and Ryan Tafazolli could return as Hull target a first win in seven league games.

But the likes of Jordy de Wijs, Reece Burke, Martin Samuelsen, Jon Toral, Eric Lichaj, James Scott and Herbie Kane are on a lengthy injured list.

Swansea have slipped to six points adrift of the play-off places following a four-match winless run.

They will again be without midfielder George Byers as well as Mike van der Hoorn and Jordon Garrick.

Match facts

  • Hull have won nine of their last 11 home games in all competitions against Swansea City (W9 D1 L1), winning the last four in a row.
  • Swansea City are looking to complete a league double over Hull for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
  • Hull have lost their last five home matches in all competitions, their worst run at the KCOM Stadium since September 2018 (six in a row).
  • Swansea have won just one of their last nine away games in all competitions (W1 D4 L4), a 1-0 win at Luton Town in December.
  • Swansea are unbeaten in all four of their away league trips to Yorkshire this season, beating Leeds and drawing with Barnsley, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town.

Friday 14th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom321711457342362
2Leeds32168847301756
3Fulham32168847331456
4Brentford321661053262754
5Nottm Forest32159843311254
6Preston32158947361153
7Bristol City3215894845353
8Cardiff32121374643349
9Blackburn32138114638847
10Swansea32121193737047
11Millwall32111383938146
12Sheff Wed32128124135644
13Derby321110114044-443
14Birmingham32127134148-743
15Hull32117144347-440
16Reading32109133837139
17QPR32116154756-939
18Middlesbrough32813113442-837
19Charlton3299144145-436
20Huddersfield3298153751-1435
21Stoke32104183949-1034
22Wigan3279163148-1730
23Luton3283213866-2827
24Barnsley32510173758-2125
