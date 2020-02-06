Friday's papers 6 Feb From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51408587 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Mirror, "Worthing kid a £4m target for Barca" In the Daily Telegraph, "FA moves to stop children heading" In the Times, "Shearer backs heading limit" In the Daily Express, "Spain snub for Pogba" In the Guardian, "Mourinho has hit his stride with talk of problems at Tottenham" In the Independent, "Man City monitoring Messi's Barca situation" In the Sun, "Flog the Pog"