Raheem Sterling: Man City forward out of West Ham game with hamstring injury

Raheem Sterling joined City from Liverpool in 2015

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling will miss Sunday's home Premier League match against West Ham because of a hamstring injury.

The England international, 25, limped out of his club's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham last Sunday.

Second-placed City, who are 22 points behind leaders Liverpool, confirmed that scans had revealed damage to Sterling's left hamstring.

Sterling has featured in 23 of City's 25 league matches this season.