Leigh Griffiths wants SFA to let referees get on with the job

Alex Gogic and Leigh Griffiths go head to head in Hamilton

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths believes referees should be able to handle situations on the pitch without fear of "silly" retrospective punishments from the Scottish Football Association.

Hamilton and Celtic were charged by the governing body for failing to act "in an orderly fashion" after a confrontation among players broke out in Sunday's Scottish Premiership game.

Yet Griffiths, 29, believes the punishment should have come solely from the decision the referee made on the pitch.

"I just think they need to let the referees do their jobs," he said.

"The quicker the referee can deal with the situation on the pitch, the easier it will be for everybody involved.

"He's got a match report to do after the game so if he puts in that that he dealt with it as quickly as he could then hopefully there will be no more silly charges."

Griffiths and Hamilton defender Alex Gogic were each given a yellow card for a heated exchange after Griffiths stood on Accies' Sam Woods.

Celtic and Hamilton could now face fines ranging from £2,500 to £20,000 because numerous players got involved.

The incident involving Woods and Griffiths was referred by Scottish FA compliance officer Clare Whyte to a three-man panel of former referees, who did not agree it was a red-card offence.

However, the Scotland international believes heated moments of drama are simply part of football and do not need to be re-examined unless they turn in to something dangerous.

"There's always going to be little bits and bobs but as long as it doesn't turn in to a full-scale riot with 22 players at each other's throats I think the referee can deal with it quickly and we move on," said Griffiths.