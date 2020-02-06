Spanish Copa del Rey
Ath Bilbao1Barcelona0

Copa del Rey: Barcelona knocked out by Inaki Williams stoppage-time header

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi made his 75th appearance in the Copa del Rey - equalling the club record held by Josep Samitier

Barcelona's hopes of reaching a seventh successive Copa del Rey final have ended at the quarter-final stage with defeat by Athletic Bilbao.

The tight contest was decided in the third minute of stoppage time when Spanish forward Inaki Williams headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi wasted a good late chance when he fired at the legs of Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon.

There was another cup shock earlier when Real Madrid lost to Real Sociedad.

It means for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real.

The two surprise results come a day after second-tier side Mirandes defeated Villarreal 4-2. Granada, who overcame Valencia 2-1, make up the semi-final line-up.

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

  • 1Simón
  • 5ÁlvarezBooked at 44mins
  • 3Núñez
  • 4Martínez
  • 21Capa
  • 14García CarrilloBooked at 63mins
  • 16VesgaBooked at 53minsSubstituted forSan Joséat 66'minutes
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 22GarcíaSubstituted forGómezat 89'minutes
  • 10MuniainSubstituted forAdurizat 77'minutes
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 6San José
  • 12Larrazabal
  • 15Lekue
  • 19Gómez
  • 20Aduriz
  • 25Villalibre
  • 31Ezkieta

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson SemedoBooked at 6mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 72minsSubstituted forUmtitiat 80'minutes
  • 15Lenglet
  • 18AlbaBooked at 40mins
  • 21de JongBooked at 57mins
  • 5Busquets
  • 4RakiticSubstituted forArthurat 69'minutesBooked at 81mins
  • 20Roberto
  • 10MessiBooked at 39mins
  • 31FatiSubstituted forGriezmannat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Arthur
  • 17Griezmann
  • 22Vidal
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Firpo
  • 26Peña
  • 30Collado
Referee:
Juan Martínez Munuera
Attendance:
49,154

Match Stats

Home TeamAth BilbaoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away13

