Spanish Copa del Rey
Real Madrid3Real Sociedad4

Copa del Rey: Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad players
Real Madrid have won the Copa del Rey 19 times, while Real Sociedad have triumphed twice

Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club to help send Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in a thrilling quarter-final.

The Norwegian midfielder, who is on a season-long loan, opened the scoring.

Alexander Isak netted twice in two minutes, including a superb acrobatic effort, as Sociedad went 3-0 ahead.

Marcelo and Rodrygo scored for Madrid, in between Mikel Merino adding Sociedad's fourth, with Nacho heading in late on.

The defender's 93rd-minute goal set up a tense finish at the Bernabeu as the referee played eight additional minutes. Although Sociedad's Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for a second yellow card, Real Madrid were unable to find the equaliser.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior had a header ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside in the second half.

It was a shock result for Zinedine Zidane's side, who are top of La Liga and have the best defensive record in the top flight with just 13 goals conceded from 22 games.

They shipped four against a side who have won the competition just twice in their history, most recently in 1987.

The draw for the last four takes place on Friday, with Granada - who knocked out holders Valencia - and second division side Mirandes both in the pot.

Athletic Bilbao host Barcelona on Thursday in the remaining quarter-final.

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Areola
  • 6Nacho
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 77mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 12Marcelo
  • 16RodríguezSubstituted forModricat 45'minutes
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 76'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 21DíazSubstituted forRodrygoat 76'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 25Vinícius JúniorBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 5Varane
  • 10Modric
  • 13Courtois
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy
  • 27Rodrygo

Real Sociedad

  • 1Remiro
  • 18GorosabelBooked at 90mins
  • 6Elustondo
  • 24Le NormandBooked at 19mins
  • 20Monreal
  • 5ZubeldiaBooked at 66mins
  • 11JanuzajSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 45'minutes
  • 21ØdegaardBooked at 11minsSubstituted forGuevaraat 64'minutes
  • 8Merino
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19IsakSubstituted forMuñozat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zaldua
  • 7Portugués Manzanera
  • 9Da Silva
  • 12Muñoz
  • 13Moyá
  • 16Guevara
  • 22Barrenetxea
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
64,012

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamReal Sociedad
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home10
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 6th February 2020

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you