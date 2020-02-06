Copa del Rey: Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad
Real Sociedad's Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club to help send Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey in a thrilling quarter-final.
The Norwegian midfielder, who is on a season-long loan, opened the scoring.
Alexander Isak netted twice in two minutes, including a superb acrobatic effort, as Sociedad went 3-0 ahead.
Marcelo and Rodrygo scored for Madrid, in between Mikel Merino adding Sociedad's fourth, with Nacho heading in late on.
The defender's 93rd-minute goal set up a tense finish at the Bernabeu as the referee played eight additional minutes. Although Sociedad's Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for a second yellow card, Real Madrid were unable to find the equaliser.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior had a header ruled out by the video assistant referee for offside in the second half.
It was a shock result for Zinedine Zidane's side, who are top of La Liga and have the best defensive record in the top flight with just 13 goals conceded from 22 games.
They shipped four against a side who have won the competition just twice in their history, most recently in 1987.
The draw for the last four takes place on Friday, with Granada - who knocked out holders Valencia - and second division side Mirandes both in the pot.
Athletic Bilbao host Barcelona on Thursday in the remaining quarter-final.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Areola
- 6Nacho
- 3MilitãoBooked at 77mins
- 4Ramos
- 12Marcelo
- 16RodríguezSubstituted forModricat 45'minutes
- 15ValverdeSubstituted forJovicat 76'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 21DíazSubstituted forRodrygoat 76'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 25Vinícius JúniorBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 5Varane
- 10Modric
- 13Courtois
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
- 27Rodrygo
Real Sociedad
- 1Remiro
- 18GorosabelBooked at 90mins
- 6Elustondo
- 24Le NormandBooked at 19mins
- 20Monreal
- 5ZubeldiaBooked at 66mins
- 11JanuzajSubstituted forBarrenetxeaat 45'minutes
- 21ØdegaardBooked at 11minsSubstituted forGuevaraat 64'minutes
- 8Merino
- 10Oyarzabal
- 19IsakSubstituted forMuñozat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Zaldua
- 7Portugués Manzanera
- 9Da Silva
- 12Muñoz
- 13Moyá
- 16Guevara
- 22Barrenetxea
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 64,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14