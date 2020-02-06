Darron Gibson: Salford City sign former Manchester United midfielder on short-term deal

Darron Gibson turned out 18 times for Wigan last season with his most recent appearance coming on 27 April

Salford City have signed former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has been training with the Ammies this term after his release by Championship side Wigan last summer.

After beginning his career with United, Gibson moved to Everton in January 2012 and later moved to Sunderland.

After joining Wigan last season, the Republic of Ireland international made 18 appearances prior to his release.

