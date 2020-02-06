Premier League fans face league-wide ban for 'unacceptable' behaviour

Woodward was not at home when his home came under attack

Fans who behave in an "unacceptable" manner towards players, supporters, club employees or referees will face a Premier League-wide ban.

At a shareholders' meeting in London on Thursday, the Premier League said anyone banned by a single club will be banned by all 20 clubs.

The Cheshire home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was attacked by a group of fans last month.

They chanted that he was "going to die" and a flare was thrown into the garden.

The house was empty at the time. Some United fans sang the same song during recent games against Burnley and Tranmere.

"Following recent events, the 20 clubs committed to introducing a league-wide ban for anyone banned by their club for discriminatory, abusive or violent acts," the Premier League said in a statement.

"Unacceptable conduct towards players, fans, club employees or referees will not be tolerated by the Premier League or its clubs."