Ricky van Wolfswinkel: Basel striker returns to training seven months after brain aneurysm discovery
Dutch striker Ricky van Wolfswinkel has returned to full training with Basel seven months after beginning treatment for a brain aneurysm.
The condition was only discovered in August after the 31-year-old had scans following a concussion.
"The therapy went according to plan," read a statement on the Basel website.
The ex-Norwich striker posted a video of his return to training on social media, along with the caption: "I am. Back. Ready. Proud. Lets do this!"
An aneurysm is a balloon-like bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the blood vessel wall.
If a brain aneurysm bursts it causes a subarachnoid haemorrhage, which can be fatal or cause extensive brain damage.