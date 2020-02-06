Bournemouth supporter, 17, banned for racist abuse at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tottenham defeated Bournemouth 3-2 at the match last year at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

A teenage Bournemouth fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after pleading guilty to chanting racist abuse during a fixture against Tottenham.

The incident took place on 30 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 17-year-old was also fined £55 plus a £21 surcharge.

Metropolitan Police inspector Matt Ashmead said: "We'll take robust action against those who are found to have committed these crimes during matches."

