Bournemouth supporter, 17, banned for racist abuse at Tottenham

A teenage Bournemouth fan has been banned from attending football matches for three years after pleading guilty to chanting racist abuse during a fixture against Tottenham.

The incident took place on 30 November at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 17-year-old was also fined £55 plus a £21 surcharge.

Metropolitan Police inspector Matt Ashmead said: "We'll take robust action against those who are found to have committed these crimes during matches."