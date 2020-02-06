Transfer rumours: Pogba, Aubameyang, Lacazette, Ozil, Traore, Martinez

Manchester United have taken £30m off their asking price for France midfielder Paul Pogba, 26, who will be allowed to leave for £150m. (Sun)

Pogba has been excluded from the Manchester United's trip to Spain. (Star)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is planning a major overhaul of his squad, with Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, France forward Alexandre Lacazette, 28 and former Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, 31, all expected to be up for sale. (Sun)

Barcelona are considering a summer move to bring Wolves' Spanish winger Adama Traore, 24, back to Catalonia. (Mail)

Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, is set to snub Manchester City and Manchester United this summer to join Barcelona instead. (Star)

Manchester United ruled out a move for Martinez because of a £94m release clause for the Argentina striker. (Times - subscription required)

Tottenham's English defender Japhet Tanganga, the 20-year-old home-grown product, is in talks over a 1,500% pay rise from his current £1,000 per week salary following his first-team breakthrough. (Mail)

Chelsea have emerged as the preferred team for Ajax and Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, this summer, with the Blues considering whether to replace Spaniard Kepa Arrizabalaga, 25. (Goal.com)

FA to restrict heading in Under-18 coaching guidelines Changes to training at Under-18 level

Everton are not considering a move for Everton Soares, 23, despite Gremio's Brazilian forward claiming both Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti and their Brazilian striker Richarlison had been in touch over a potential transfer. (Liverpool Echo)

Manchester United want "no less" than £15m for English defender Chris Smalling, 30. (Team Talk)

Former England striker Les Ferdinand says revealed he has been subjected to racist abuse by QPR fans in his role as director of football. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool have been told they may have to soon make a decision over the future of Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi, 22, who is out of favour at Mainz, having joined the Bundesliga club on a season-long loan last summer. (Liverpool Echo)

The wife of Hertha Berlin's new Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 24, has denied reports she did not want him to move to Tottenham. (Sport Witness)

Barcelona will not pay any commission to agent Jorge Mendes for the signing of 20-year-old Portuguese forward Francisco Trincao from Braga. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is hopeful Welsh playmaker David Brooks, 22, is close to regaining full fitness having not featured for the Cherries this season because of an ankle problem. (Bournemouth Echo)