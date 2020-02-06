FA Cup fifth round: BBC One to show Chelsea v Liverpool & Sheff Wed v Man City

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Liverpool 1-0 Shrewsbury

BBC One will show Liverpool's FA Cup fifth-round round tie at Chelsea live, as well as holders Manchester City's game at Sheffield Wednesday.

Gary Lineker will present coverage of Chelsea against Liverpool on 3 March (19:45 GMT), with build-up from 19:30.

Highlights of the other fifth-round ties from the night will also be shown.

The FA Cup sixth-round draw will follow the match between Sheffield Wednesday and Premier League champions City on 4 March (19:45).

This season's fifth-round ties are being played in midweek, with all eight ties to be decided on the night.

If ties are level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will determine who goes through.

The tie featuring League One Portsmouth, the lowest ranked club left in the competition, at home to record 13-time winners Arsenal, will be shown on BT Sport on 2 March (19:45).

BT Sport will also show Derby County at home to Manchester United on 5 March (19:45), a tie which could see the Rams' Wayne Rooney face his old club.

Liverpool fielded players from their under-23 squad in the 1-0 fourth-round replay win against Shrewsbury Town.