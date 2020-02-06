Former Scotland and Partick Thistle striker Kenny Miller retires at 40

Miller scored 267 goals in 809 career appearances

Former Scotland striker Kenny Miller has retired from playing football at the age of 40.

Miller began his career at Hibernian in 1998, before playing for Rangers, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Celtic and Cardiff City, among others.

His final playing role came at Partick, who he joined in June 2019 on a one-year contract.

In 21 games he scored five goals before being released from Firhill by manager Ian McCall in January.

The Edinburgh-born forward earned 69 Scotland caps, scoring 18 goals over a 12-year spell.

He made his Scotland debut in a friendly against Poland in 2001, earned his 50th cap nine years later against Czech Republic and made his final international appearance against England at Wembley, scoring in a 3-2 defeat in August 2013.

Having just left Thistle, Miller was asked on Sportsound on 24 January if he had retired.

"Not at all," he said. "I had a good honest chat with Ian and it ended up with me leaving Partick Thistle.

"I'm not ready to retire. To think that I've played my last game is a bit daunting, to be honest.

"I can sit back and assess what the next move is. My stats and my numbers are still good. Physically I'm able and I'm definitely willing."