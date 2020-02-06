Joe Rodon: Swansea boss Steve Cooper says interest in defender is 'inevitable'

Joe Rodon has made four appearances for Wales

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says summer interest in defender Joe Rodon is "inevitable".

The Wales defender has returned from three months out with an ankle injury.

Premier League champions Manchester City are among six top flight clubs being linked to the 22-year old.

"I think any good player in the league will be linked with moves," Cooper explained. "If there's bridges to cross like that then we'll do what's right but it's way off at the moment."

Last summer the Swans sold young, promising players such as Daniel James who moved to Manchester United and Oliver McBurnie who switched to Sheffield United and many Swans supporters fear Rodon could be the next one to depart.

Cooper admitted speculation over a player as talented as Rodon, who is a Wales regular and expected to go to Euro 2020, is inevitable.

"It's amazing isn't it, we've just come out of the January window and we're one week in and here we go we're answering questions straight away," he added.

"I just think for Joe and any of the boys, they've just got to focus on everyday, playing well, training well, preparing right and being confident. In the end your ability and your level takes you to where you belong, if that's a higher one than the Championship for any of our boys, I'm sure they'll have an opportunity to get there.

"If you do well at this stage and you're young and you've got time on your side it's inevitable that you're going to be linked but it's way too early to be talking about things like that too much."

Rodon suffered an ankle injury in October and missed three months of action before returning off the bench at Stoke last month, before making his first start since his return in the draw at Preston last weekend.