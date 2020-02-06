Bolton Wanderers appoint Macclesfield's Tobias Phoenix as head of football operations

Bolton Wanderers are bottom of League One

Bolton Wanderers have appointed Macclesfield director of football Tobias Phoenix as their new head of football operations.

Phoenix joined the Silkmen during Sol Campbell's time as manager before overseeing the appointment of Mark Kennedy as Campbell's successor.

"I am thrilled and excited to have accepted this tremendous opportunity," he told the club website.

Bolton are bottom of League One, 17 points adrift of safety.

Relegated from the Championship last season, Wanderers started the campaign with a 12-point deduction after going into administration.

They had a further five-point deduction over unfulfilled fixtures suspended for 18 months, a decision upheld by an arbitration panel last month following a failed appeal by the English Football League.