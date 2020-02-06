Ben Liddle: Middlesbrough midfielder agrees new two-and-a-half-year deal

Ben Liddle, who has played twice for the senior side, made his debut for Boro against Leeds in the Championship in November 2019.

Middlesbrough midfielder Ben Liddle has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.

The 21-year-old, whose new deal has an option for a further 12 months, is currently on loan at Scunthorpe United.

Liddle is the fourth young player to agree fresh terms since the end of December, joining Hayden Coulson, Marcus Tavernier and Djed Spence.

"It's great to get another of our young players signed up for the future," Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate said.

"The loan move will give him the opportunity to continue his development now by playing regular, competitive football, and he will come back here next summer benefiting from the experience."