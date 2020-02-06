Mike te Wierik: Derby County to sign FC Groningen defender in summer

  • From the section Derby
Mike te Wierik
Mike te Wierik has so far made 227 appearances in the Dutch top flight

FC Groningen defender Mike te Wierik has signed a pre-contract agreement to join Derby County in the summer.

The 27-year-old captain of the Dutch Eredivisie side will move to Pride Park on a three-year deal.

Te Wierik is the first Dutch signing made by former Netherlands international Phillip Cocu since taking over as boss of the Championship side.

"He is a good defender and a leader," Cocu said. "I have no doubt whatsoever he will fit into our style of play."

Te Wierik, a former Dutch Under-21 international, has made 85 top-flight appearances for Groningen since joining from Heracles in July 2017.

While Derby have at times struggled under Cocu, with off-field problems plaguing their campaign, they are mid-table after a surge in form following the arrival of former England captain Wayne Rooney as a player in January.

Derby won three and lost just one of five league games last month, a run that has seen former Eredivisie-winning PSV Eindhoven boss Cocu nominated for the Championship manager of the month award.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you