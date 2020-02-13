Women's Super League: Liverpool v Arsenal
-
- From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|15
|13
|0
|2
|36
|6
|30
|39
|2
|Chelsea Women
|14
|12
|2
|0
|44
|8
|36
|38
|3
|Arsenal Women
|14
|11
|0
|3
|37
|11
|26
|33
|4
|Reading Women
|14
|6
|3
|5
|21
|24
|-3
|21
|5
|Man Utd Women
|13
|6
|2
|5
|21
|10
|11
|20
|6
|Everton Women
|13
|6
|1
|6
|19
|18
|1
|19
|7
|Tottenham Women
|14
|5
|2
|7
|14
|24
|-10
|17
|8
|West Ham Women
|13
|4
|1
|8
|15
|32
|-17
|13
|9
|Brighton Women
|15
|3
|4
|8
|11
|29
|-18
|13
|10
|B'ham City Women
|12
|2
|1
|9
|5
|22
|-17
|7
|11
|Liverpool Women
|12
|1
|3
|8
|4
|13
|-9
|6
|12
|Bristol City Women
|13
|1
|3
|9
|8
|38
|-30
|6