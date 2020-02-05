Tottenham 3-2 Southampton: Spurs deserve a trophy, says Dele Alli

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 Southampton highlights

Dele Alli says Tottenham "deserve a trophy" as they seek to end their 12-year wait for silverware.

Spurs, who scored two late goals to beat Southampton 3-2 on Wednesday to reach the FA Cup fifth round, have won nothing since they lifted the League Cup in 2008.

"For the fans, we have to win something," said the 23-year-old.

"We deserve a trophy, it's been a long time coming, but no-one's going to give it to us and we have to keep pushing."

As well as losing 2-0 to Liverpool in last June's Champions League final, Tottenham finished second in the Premier League in 2016-17 and have reached the semi-finals of a domestic cup competition in each of the past three seasons.

They trailed 2-1 against the Saints in their home FA Cup fourth-round replay before Lucas Moura equalised in the 78th minute and Son Heung-min converted an 87th-minute penalty to take them into the last 16.

"It says a lot about the great character we have," added Alli. "We are one of the best teams in the world in the years we have been together."

I think I did very well - Mourinho

Alli - only a substitute after picking up a knock during Sunday's 2-0 win over Manchester City - came on in the second half and played the pass to Son, who was fouled for the winning spot-kick.

However, Spurs, who had one day less to prepare than Southampton, were without the injured Harry Kane, Giovani lo Celso and Erik Lamela, with recent signing Steven Bergwijn ineligible for this game as he did not play in the original match.

"I think I did very well because I had to manage a team with so many difficulties," said boss Jose Mourinho. "I changed from the back five to the back four in the moment when I could. Then Dele Alli became the link.

"My team performance was in the limits. It was in the limits for me with players available and not available. It was in the limits for them because two days ago they played such an incredible match.

"We suffered. We played against a very good team, we played against a team that was the best team on the pitch but we deserved to win because we were in our limits. They had their best players, they had one more day rest, they were fresh.

"The players [played with their] souls, and heart and gave absolutely everything. Four matches over two rounds, really hard for the boys. They deserve this happiness."

Jose Mourinho won the FA Cup in 2007 during his first spell as Chelsea manager

'A chess game without pieces'

Mourinho, who was also without midfielder Moussa Sissoko and full-back Ben Davies, spoke in depth about his side's injuries problems after the match.

He said: "I had to manage this chess game without pieces. No bishops, no kings, no queens. Very, very hard with so many injuries and problems.

"I cannot speak about the progress I want to make because I don't have the players I want and the team needs players to progress collectively, tactically and dynamically. We need to have the players but we don't have them.

"One game we have players A, B and C out and then the next game we are without D, E and F. It's been a very difficult season.

"So everything was like when you pull a blanket up and your feet are left out and then you cover your feet but half of your body is out. That's us. But amazing spirit, and that is something I like."

'The best team lost'

Southampton had 57% of possession, had 15 shots compared to nine from Tottenham and also had seven attempts on target with the hosts scoring from all of their three goal-bound chances.

"I have to be honest and say I think the best team lost on the pitch but my team were the ones with more heart and went to their limit," added Mourinho.

"From the intensity level and freshness, they were much stronger than us."

Jose Mourinho took Jan Vertonghen off in the 54th minute and replaced him with Gedson Fernandes

Spurs centre-half Jan Vertonghen was substituted in the second half as Mourinho changed tactics, with the 32-year-old Belgium international visibly disappointed by the decision, although he did not confront his manager.

"It's hard to sub players during the game," said Mourinho. "We were not controlling the game in a back five so had to change and he was the one to come out. That's football.

"Some players react in a negative way but Jan acted like the professional that he is."