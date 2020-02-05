Rangers 2-1 Hibernian: Steven Gerrard praise for 'top talent' Ianis Hagi

Ianis Hagi fired in a late winner for Rangers on his first Ibrox start

Manager Steven Gerrard hailed the impact of "outstanding" match-winner Ianis Hagi as Rangers left it late to overcome Hibernian at Ibrox.

The 21-year-old Romanian, signed on loan from Genk on deadline day, marked his first start with a fine finish on 84 minutes to secure a 2-1 victory.

It keeps Rangers seven points behind Celtic in the title race.

"His second half performance deserved to win the match," said Gerrard of Hagi's display.

"Ianis is a top talent. I thought his performance grew as the game wore on. In the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about. Second half he was much stronger.

"He's a brave player. He'll receive the ball in any situation, in any area of the pitch. Even if he makes a mistake, he won't shy away.

"He was outstanding. I was actually shouting at him to take a touch [for the goal], so it shows what I know."

George Edmundson also scored his first Rangers goal, the defender levelling the game in first-half stoppage time after Paul Hanlon had fired Hibs in front.

It was the 22-year-old Englishman's first appearance since October as he took the place of Nikola Katic.

"George certainly deserved a go," said Gerrard. "He's been very patient and trained very well. It was a terrific finish on his left foot. I've not seen many of them from him in training."

Hibs restricted the home side to very few openings before Hanlon struck on 35 minutes but the visitors were pinned back throughout the second half as Rangers dominated.

"We got frustrated in the first half and tried to complicate things," said Gerrard. "We could feel the groans and frustrations of fans.

"I asked the players at half-time to lift the crowd and get back to the performances from earlier in the season.

"We deserved to win by more. We were the ones creating chances."